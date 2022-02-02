Duke Nukem joins the crew!

When your crew is facing deep-space disaster, you can always rely on one man to rock up at the eleventh hour and save your sorry butts… Duke Nukem! That’s why we've enlisted legendary voice actor, Jon St. John, to provide the voice for the final crew member in their laser-powered, space survival strategy game, The Captain is Dead.

N U K E M

Jon lends his inimitable brand of machismo to the ship’s lovable (but slightly over-reaching) underdog, the Janitor, whose ability to fix shipboard systems with nothing but duct tape and chewing gum has made him a favourite amongst players of the original board game.

[previewyoutube=g4_O3LTclTc;full] [/previewyoutube]

Mr. Nukem himself joins an impressive and diverse cast featuring Elias Toufexis (Deus Ex, Assassin’s Creed), Lani Minella (Mass Effect, Professor Layton) and Kevan Brighting (Portal, The Stanley Parable). So when you need to introduce an alien invader to the business end of your boot, you know the accompanying one-liner will be stylishly delivered.

B O W I E

And have you ever wondered what Mr. Spok would sound like if he was played by David Bowie? Well now you don’t have to! Along with the Janitor, the First Officer is also beaming up, rounding out the crew to its full complement of 18 members. This softly spoken, effortlessly cool commander brings a whole new set of tactics for dealing with the imminent alien threat – selecting him for your crew is the logical choice!

M O R E !

These two new space-farers are joined by a host of updates and improvements, including an increased crew size, rule updates and online leader-boards so you can prove to your friends once and for all that you are the baddest dude in the galaxy!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1126580/The_Captain_is_Dead/