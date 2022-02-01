Patch 0.0.3b

- Finished ammo rework
- Rearranged crafting and damage values
- All ammo types now have Armor Piercing (AP) and non-AP variants
- Only non-AP rounds are craftable
- AP rounds must be found
- Armor values of helmets and vests adjusted to pair better with ammo rework
- Zombies no longer have short term memory and won't stop attacking you randomly!
- AK203 weapon display position fixed
- New armor options
- New helmets
- New masks
- New collectibles
- New melee weapons
- New records
- New posters
- Added some neon signs
- Bullet press crafting UI cleanup
- Player footstep sound reduced 20%
Changed files in this update