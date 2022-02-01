 Skip to content

DeadPoly update for 1 February 2022

Patch 0.0.3b

Patch 0.0.3b

  • Finished ammo rework
  • Rearranged crafting and damage values
  • All ammo types now have Armor Piercing (AP) and non-AP variants
  • Only non-AP rounds are craftable
  • AP rounds must be found
  • Armor values of helmets and vests adjusted to pair better with ammo rework
  • Zombies no longer have short term memory and won't stop attacking you randomly!
  • AK203 weapon display position fixed
  • New armor options
  • New helmets
  • New masks
  • New collectibles
  • New melee weapons
  • New records
  • New posters
  • Added some neon signs
  • Bullet press crafting UI cleanup
  • Player footstep sound reduced 20%

