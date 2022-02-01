Minor Patch 0.0.55

There was a game-breaking bug with the last patch where PAI wouldn't give quests when you start a new game. This patch fixes that bug, and adds the following as well:
- Added Scavenger and Professor models (for now, these replace the placeholder male/female NPC models - but that will not be their final purpose).
- You can now look further up/down (for placing belts)
- If an item enters a structure without leaving a splitter, it still flips the splitter (usually the item has to fully leave).
