 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Aground Zero Playtest update for 1 February 2022

Minor Patch 0.0.55

Share · View all patches · Build 8127425 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a game-breaking bug with the last patch where PAI wouldn't give quests when you start a new game. This patch fixes that bug, and adds the following as well:

  • Added Scavenger and Professor models (for now, these replace the placeholder male/female NPC models - but that will not be their final purpose).
  • You can now look further up/down (for placing belts)
  • If an item enters a structure without leaving a splitter, it still flips the splitter (usually the item has to fully leave).

Changed files in this update

Aground Zero Playtest Content Depot 1838611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.