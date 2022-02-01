-------- 1.1.7
#Bugfixes
-Fixed the New Game softlock bug (Item arrays were not properly set up after exiting a savefile and starting new game).
-Fixed Spidoni's sleep attack making Johanna sleep in the robot and showing a glitched sprite.
#Gadgets
-Added the Earthquake Attack for Pact Route. It's a powerful multi-target ability using the hammer.
Costs 6 Inspiration.
-Reduced Spiked Boots cost to 4 Inspiration, changed marterials from 2 Gears to 1 Gear and 2 Stones.
#Battle
-Robato now has an immunity that prevents the following debuffs: Bleeding, Poisoned, Sleeping, Charmed, Starving.
Icon art is a placeholder.
-Jasmine's Brave Heart now also removes/prevents Charmed debuff (already does in 1.1.6 but tooltip was not updated).
-Buffs no longer show a message when they could not be applied due to immunities (for example the game does no longer say Jasmine became scared when she has the Braveheart buff).
-Adjusted the BLOCK popup for most attacks, especially when they are targeting Robato.
