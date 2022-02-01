-------- 1.1.7

#Bugfixes

-Fixed the New Game softlock bug (Item arrays were not properly set up after exiting a savefile and starting new game).

-Fixed Spidoni's sleep attack making Johanna sleep in the robot and showing a glitched sprite.

#Gadgets

-Added the Earthquake Attack for Pact Route. It's a powerful multi-target ability using the hammer.

Costs 6 Inspiration.

-Reduced Spiked Boots cost to 4 Inspiration, changed marterials from 2 Gears to 1 Gear and 2 Stones.

#Battle

-Robato now has an immunity that prevents the following debuffs: Bleeding, Poisoned, Sleeping, Charmed, Starving.

Icon art is a placeholder.

-Jasmine's Brave Heart now also removes/prevents Charmed debuff (already does in 1.1.6 but tooltip was not updated).

-Buffs no longer show a message when they could not be applied due to immunities (for example the game does no longer say Jasmine became scared when she has the Braveheart buff).

-Adjusted the BLOCK popup for most attacks, especially when they are targeting Robato.