A new mode for Splat Chat is added to the party pack!

Hey there!

Hope you've been well!

A brand new spin on Splat Chat has been added to the 100-Player Twitch Chat Party Pack! You can access it by clicking "Play against viewers" on the main menu. This brings us to a total of 4 games across 9 game modes.

The idea of this game mode is simple: instead of the anvils randomly falling from the sky, and you running away alongside your audience, you choose which anvils fall on your audience's heads.

It's stupidly fun and I think you're really going to love the new mode. This idea actually came from a streamer that sent me some feedback, and it was such a good idea I had to make it a reality.

With that said, this is the very first release for this mode, so there's still adjustments to make and I'm very open to suggestions, especially on the mini-tutorial at the beginning.

Boston Festival of Indie Games is happening Saturday at 10 AM Eastern!

As mentioned in the previous update, I'll be there and it would be great to see you , and the event is online-only and pay-what-you-want.

Other bug fixes

I corrected some translation mistakes on Minesweeper Extreme: 100, but other than that, it's been more code cleanup and tidying today.

That's all for now, and I hope you continue to enjoy the games!

All the best,

-Jaime