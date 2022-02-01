 Skip to content

Discord Rich Me! update for 1 February 2022

Discord Rich Me! vB9.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version B9.1: 1st February, 2022

  • Enabled "Remote" option (You must download "Discord Rich Me! Remote" on Google Play Store)
  • Fixed some compatibility issues

DRM Remote: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.varstepstudios.drm

