Nienix update for 1 February 2022

Continuum Transmuter Update!

Version 0.55509146

🎯 [Continuum Transmuter] Many changes to the Continuum Transmuter. Fixed several bugs, and most recipes have been improved. Its tutorial has also been improved.

🎯 [UI] Reduced the time spent changing background when moving into a new biome.

🎯 [Bug] Fixed issue that could cause sound effects to loop for a few weapons.

🎯 [Bug] Fixed locked door bug when dying on the first boss in act 3.

🎯 [Bug] Map is now only bound to the chosen key.

🎯 [Balancing] The difficulty in Continuum Mode now scales linearly over the acts instead of acting as a "barrier" upon entry.

🎯 [UI] Fixed various texts.

