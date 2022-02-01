War Brokers v453 Update

War Brokers v453
- New skins for VEK in the shop.
- Energy can will give you a 30% speed boost for 30 seconds.
- Draw number of stacked health items in health slot (community suggestion).
- Add buffer zone around base for changing weapons.
- Draw map showing spawn zone if you cannot change weapons (community suggestion).
- Grenade launcher grenades can bounce unless they hit someone. (community suggestion).
- If a video ad is playing in the browser version, game will wait for ad to finish for you to respawn.
- Fix non playing reward ad in browser version.
- Lowered the volume of the AK. (thank you to Electric Vomit for the audio work!)
- Lowered the volume of the turret in Somme. (thank you to Electric Vomit for the audio work!)
Changed files in this update