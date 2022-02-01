 Skip to content

War Brokers update for 1 February 2022

War Brokers v453 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

War Brokers v453

  • New skins for VEK in the shop.
  • Energy can will give you a 30% speed boost for 30 seconds.
  • Draw number of stacked health items in health slot (community suggestion).
  • Add buffer zone around base for changing weapons.
  • Draw map showing spawn zone if you cannot change weapons (community suggestion).
  • Grenade launcher grenades can bounce unless they hit someone. (community suggestion).
  • If a video ad is playing in the browser version, game will wait for ad to finish for you to respawn.
  • Fix non playing reward ad in browser version.
  • Lowered the volume of the AK. (thank you to Electric Vomit for the audio work!)
  • Lowered the volume of the turret in Somme. (thank you to Electric Vomit for the audio work!)

