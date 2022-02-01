 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mythical update for 1 February 2022

New Expansion Available: Fairy Tale I

Share · View all patches · Build 8127157 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're happy to announce the release of the Fairy Tale I expansion set with 6 new Things.

This set introduces Fairy Dust! When Fairy Tale Things are involved in the game, they sprinkle Fairy Dust on all the other Creatures. Acquiring these Creatures gives you the Fairy Dust you'll need to Acquire a Fairy Tale Thing!

This set includes:

  • Sleeping Princess
  • Handsome Prince
  • Fairy Godmother
  • Wicked Witch
  • Big Bad Wolf
  • Enchanted Forest

Resolved Issues and Game Improvements:

Fardadet now costs 2 Mana to Summon.

Changed files in this update

Mythical Content Depot 933391
  • Loading history…
MythicalMac Content Depot 933392
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.