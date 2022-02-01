New Expansion Available: Fairy Tale I

We're happy to announce the release of the Fairy Tale I expansion set with 6 new Things.
This set introduces Fairy Dust! When Fairy Tale Things are involved in the game, they sprinkle Fairy Dust on all the other Creatures. Acquiring these Creatures gives you the Fairy Dust you'll need to Acquire a Fairy Tale Thing!
This set includes:
- Sleeping Princess
- Handsome Prince
- Fairy Godmother
- Wicked Witch
- Big Bad Wolf
- Enchanted Forest
Resolved Issues and Game Improvements:
Fardadet now costs 2 Mana to Summon.
Changed files in this update