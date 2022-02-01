New Expansion Available: Fairy Tale I

Share · View all patches · Build 8127157 · Last edited 1 February 2022 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy

We're happy to announce the release of the Fairy Tale I expansion set with 6 new Things.

This set introduces Fairy Dust! When Fairy Tale Things are involved in the game, they sprinkle Fairy Dust on all the other Creatures. Acquiring these Creatures gives you the Fairy Dust you'll need to Acquire a Fairy Tale Thing!

This set includes:

Sleeping Princess

Handsome Prince

Fairy Godmother

Wicked Witch

Big Bad Wolf

Enchanted Forest

Resolved Issues and Game Improvements:

Fardadet now costs 2 Mana to Summon.