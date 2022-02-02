Conquest of Elysium 5.15

This update makes it possible for modders to replace fonts and translate most parts of the game, including buttons and popups. In Agartha there will now be moist cave walls next to any water squares, making it easier to not flood the level by mistake. There is also the usual bunch of minor features, AI tweaks and bug fixes.
General
- Moist cave walls next to water
- Relevant AoE spell casting is now shown in per unit battle log too
- Fix for scrolling of per unit battle log (with +,- keys)
- Temperature changing units are capped to a single one one per square
- Disintegrate will no longer target a bush if someone is standing in the same square
- Auto Recruitment will now buy as many time as possible, making commander recruitment more reliable
- Greedy is now a tag for units refusing to give up magic items (decoupled from stupid)
- Statues of the Underworld can now be constructed in former settlements as well
- Fix for clouds being turned into desert
- Less mist from cloud forests
- Battle log is now slightly wider on widescreen monitors
- Fix for commander died by disease message
- Upgrades of e.g. dwarves can now be performed on other planes as well
- Some units were drawn at incorrect size when viewing stats
- Canceling Save & Quit no longer quits the game
- Fix for some terrain graphics glitches when zooming
- Clear on screen message after ending turn
- Fungus Year is now affected by wilder setting
- Fix for Winged Monkey sprite
- Peddlars can now only spawn from special locations
- Fix for corrupted text with newer versions of the sdl2-ttf lib
- Stat & typo fixes
Network / Multiplayer
- Better cleaning up of partly deleted lobby games
AI
- Tweak of AI square conquering priorities
Modding
- Translation support
- New start option: --dumpstrings
- New translation commands: translation, fontfile
- New monster command: greedy
