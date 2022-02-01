2/1/22 - Day 5 - Chaos Chain Update 1.0.7

Chaos Chain

Here is another new update for the game. This will be the last rapid patch for some time as I begin working towards the first major content addition coming later this February. Critical bug fixes will still go on as normal, but as I have already released several patches in the past few days fixing everything that I have found or been reported, I don't think any further critical fixes will be necessary at this time.

This update is mainly for some quality of life improvements and to make the game more user friendly and intuitive. These changes listed below were originally going to just be part of the major content update mentioned above, but I decided to release them early to get the game into a better, more polished state for the time being.

Check out the change log below!

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a few tileset pathing issues

Fixed a typo in a weapon description

Fixed a sound volume inconsistency when equipping gear

Changes & Additions:

Increased color saturation of many interface elements

Color coded ammo requirements in weapon descriptions gold colored

Color coded ammo requirements in skill descriptions gold colored

Recolored ammo names to gold instead of the default pink/red for weapons

Ammo slot is now optimizable so it will automatically equip ammo if available for a weapon that requires it if you click optimize (this may not always pick the best ammo for a given situation, it chooses based on its own statistical analysis - for example: you might want high bleed chance with hollow points (+50% bleed chance) against a heavily armored enemy, but it may select armor piercing (+1 damage for penetration) instead to get the extra damage to punch through the armor itself)

Renamed "Remove Equip" to "Remove" when setting an equipment slot to nothing (empty)

Reduced blue glow around text to make it look sharper and less blurry

Renamed "System" command in the in game menu to "Exit / System" to be a little more obvious

Renamed "Title Screen" to "Exit - Main Menu"

Added "Exit - Desktop" to the in game Exit / System menu to allow exiting the game without having to go to the main menu first

Added a subtle beep sound effect to play whenever the choice window opens (when waiting for player input in a conversation)

Added a green interaction diamond over the stash in the player's apartment

Added "Street Ronin Ramen Noodles" nourishment item

Added Satoru character to Ashen Row

Added "Street Ronin Ramen" food cart shop

Added new learnable ability "Martial Strike" (First of the unarmed martial arts abilities - more later - Adds finesse as bonus damage)

Added new learnable ability "Lights Out" (66% chance to cause blinded, 1 Damage)

Added new default ability "Plug Wound" (66% chance to stop bleeding, costs 3 AP)

Added new default ability "Shake It Off" (Recovers 15 Mettle, costs 3 AP)

All human melee enemies now can rarely use "Lights Out"

NOTE: You DON'T need to start a new game.

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter. The update will be available shortly.

