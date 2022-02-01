 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Project Terminus VR update for 1 February 2022

Lunar Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8126989 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello survivors!

We proudly present the Lunar update of Project TERMINUS!

Changelog:

  • Various bug fixes
  • New main menu
  • UIs revamp

Act II will come in the next major update :) Stay tuned!

Changed files in this update

Project Terminus VR Depot Depot 1437281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.