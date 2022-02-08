Major v1.25 Update & New PCVR Game: PerformVR! New content, adjustments & more.

- Added new building models and a new room configuration
- Added new tree models
- Added new projectile model variations
- NPC eyes can be shaped differently
- Added a new platforming terrain feature (crates that spawn on higher platforms have a higher chance of loot)
- Adjusted terrain generation to have more cover for stealth purposes
- Adjusted spawning to be more consistent and have less "empty" areas
- Charged-shot projectiles are larger
- Reduced chargeup sound of Charge Attack
- Chances of crate loot is increased inside buildings and towers
- Other minor performance tweaks and Focus Engine updates
