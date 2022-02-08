 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

8089 update for 8 February 2022

Major v1.25 Update & New PCVR Game: PerformVR! New content, adjustments & more.

Share · View all patches · Build 8126938 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new building models and a new room configuration
  • Added new tree models
  • Added new projectile model variations
  • NPC eyes can be shaped differently
  • Added a new platforming terrain feature (crates that spawn on higher platforms have a higher chance of loot)
  • Adjusted terrain generation to have more cover for stealth purposes
  • Adjusted spawning to be more consistent and have less "empty" areas
  • Charged-shot projectiles are larger
  • Reduced chargeup sound of Charge Attack
  • Chances of crate loot is increased inside buildings and towers
  • Other minor performance tweaks and Focus Engine updates

Also -- want better custom song support in your VR rhythm game? Want to sing too? Introducing PerformVR!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1868400/PerformVR/

  • Phr00t

Changed files in this update

8089 Content Depot 1593281
  • Loading history…
8089 Linux Depot 1593282
  • Loading history…
8089 Mac Depot 1593283
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.