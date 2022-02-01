Version 0.3.0 - Base Building!

Version 0.3.0 is here! This patch's major update is base building! Finally!

Ever since the mod days, base building has been on Crafting Dead's radar. I am excited and terrified to see what comes of this!

Please note, this patch INTRODUCES base building, it is not in a complete state. Far from it. There will be a lot of patches to tweak how base building will operate.

Building Overview

Important items include a Blueprint, Banner, Wooden (or Iron) Door. When placing building components, they will cost a specific amount of material from your inventory.

When holding a blueprint, you can place a component by right-clicking. The default is a foundation. This can be changed by right click and holding. An options menu will appear, options can be selected by hovering the mouse over the option you want and letting go of the right click.

Once a foundation is placed, you can place walls, short walls, or frames on top. These will snap in place. On top of walls or frames, you can place a floor (or roof, same same). Stairs can be placed in the center of a foundation letting you access a second floor.

Within a door frame, you can place a wooden or iron door. These doors can be accessed by any player unless a banner is placed.

At the center of your base, a Banner should be placed. Once placed, you can right-click it to authorize your player. Only people within the Banner's 20 unit radius can access doors to your base.

A full guide will be posted later, but things will change over time!

Any feedback is appreciated!

Best to reach the community on the discord!

https://discord.gg/MsV9cmvUTW

