Karryn's Prison update for 1 February 2022

Patch Notes for v.1.0.4b

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Wardens! Happy Lunar New Years from all the inmates at Fort Ganon!ːkarrynFanː

Below are the changelog this patch:

  • Fixed dialogue not showing up sometimes when Karryn is masturbating with her nipples.
  • Corrected minor typos.

