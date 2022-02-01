Patch Notes for v.1.0.4b

Hello Wardens! Happy Lunar New Years from all the inmates at Fort Ganon!ːkarrynFanː
Below are the changelog this patch:
- Fixed dialogue not showing up sometimes when Karryn is masturbating with her nipples.
- Corrected minor typos.
