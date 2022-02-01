v0.22.7 - Waste Water Processing

Provided you have enough Tech Points - Waste Water recycling chain is here waiting for you!
A new device - Waste Processor
A new device - Toxic Burner
Extended game log info:
Changelog:
- New Feature: Waste Processor - processes Waste Water into mostly Water
- New Feature: Toxic Burner - burn Toxic Waste - a byproduct of Waste Water processing
- New Item: Toxic Waste - highly unwanted item, that can be burned into Mineral
- Changed: Components Factory idle power lowered to 0.2 kWh, jumps up to 1 kWh while producing
- Changed: Component item have a new icon
- Changed: Game log now has information about trade summary
- Fix: Power overlay no longer shows devices that are still under construction
- Fix: Show default avatar in crew recruit panel
