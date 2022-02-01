 Skip to content

Space Architect update for 1 February 2022

v0.22.7 - Waste Water Processing

v0.22.7 - Waste Water Processing
Build 8126911

Provided you have enough Tech Points - Waste Water recycling chain is here waiting for you!

A new device - Waste Processor

A new device - Toxic Burner

Extended game log info:

Changelog:

  • New Feature: Waste Processor - processes Waste Water into mostly Water
  • New Feature: Toxic Burner - burn Toxic Waste - a byproduct of Waste Water processing
  • New Item: Toxic Waste - highly unwanted item, that can be burned into Mineral
  • Changed: Components Factory idle power lowered to 0.2 kWh, jumps up to 1 kWh while producing
  • Changed: Component item have a new icon
  • Changed: Game log now has information about trade summary
  • Fix: Power overlay no longer shows devices that are still under construction
  • Fix: Show default avatar in crew recruit panel

