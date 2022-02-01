Release Date.



Greetings Blacksmiths!

Grab your trusty hammer, light the forge and mark your calendar for 9th March 2022 as bonk time is coming!

Stay tuned for the upcoming trailer and prepare to become a True ruler of the forge, The master of Hammer and Anvil, The Pincer of Knighthood and The one who Hit.

You are Blacksmith, a true father's son. In the end, knights need you more than you need them.

PS. We have updated our Steam page for your rejoice. Check out the prologue if you haven't yet!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1316640/Ironsmith_Medieval_Simulator_Prologue/