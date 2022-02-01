 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Ironsmith Simulator update for 1 February 2022

Release Date.

Share · View all patches · Build 8126783 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Greetings Blacksmiths!

Grab your trusty hammer, light the forge and mark your calendar for 9th March 2022 as bonk time is coming!

Stay tuned for the upcoming trailer and prepare to become a True ruler of the forge, The master of Hammer and Anvil, The Pincer of Knighthood and The one who Hit.

You are Blacksmith, a true father's son. In the end, knights need you more than you need them.

PS. We have updated our Steam page for your rejoice. Check out the prologue if you haven't yet!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1316640/Ironsmith_Medieval_Simulator_Prologue/

Changed files in this update

Ironsmith Simulator Content Depot 978701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.