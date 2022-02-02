v0.12, Voice Actors [devlog #06]

💻 v0.12 is out

This update improves on Acts 1 & 2 and the underlying systems, which I realized was very much needed before progressing to Act 3. Both from the player's end (few people will get to Act 3 if they encounter bugs during the first two), and from mine (I have a much more solid foundation to build Act 3 on).

See bottom for full patch notes.

🎤 Voice Actors Hired

The casting was pretty cool as a process, and led to me meeting quite talented people who are excited about the project (some of them almost as much as I am :D).

In total, four people have been hired, and I will be working with them over the coming ~6 weeks to take Apotheorasis to the next level.

Here's two quick samples (Agent, Scientist).

Having gone through a bit of a crunch to get the Early Access out in time for the Lunar Festival, I decided to stretch out the development of the remaining game by a couple of weeks.

There's activities, and people I have left aside to deliver that build, and I'd like to recuperate : )

Milestones

22/02 Act 3 ("By the Dev" Voice Overs) hits Early Access

15/03 All 3 Acts (Final Quality Voice Overs) hit Early Access

29/04 Transition to Final Release (once everything is Ironed out).

"A delayed game is eventually good, a rushed game is forever bad." ; and I'll always keep you up to date.

_

Patch notes

_