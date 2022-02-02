 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Apotheorasis update for 2 February 2022

v0.12, Voice Actors [devlog #06]

Share · View all patches · Build 8126754 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
💻 v0.12 is out

This update improves on Acts 1 & 2 and the underlying systems, which I realized was very much needed before progressing to Act 3. Both from the player's end (few people will get to Act 3 if they encounter bugs during the first two), and from mine (I have a much more solid foundation to build Act 3 on).

See bottom for full patch notes.

🎤 Voice Actors Hired

The casting was pretty cool as a process, and led to me meeting quite talented people who are excited about the project (some of them almost as much as I am :D).

In total, four people have been hired, and I will be working with them over the coming ~6 weeks to take Apotheorasis to the next level.

Here's two quick samples (Agent, Scientist).

🎯 Roadmap Updates

Having gone through a bit of a crunch to get the Early Access out in time for the Lunar Festival, I decided to stretch out the development of the remaining game by a couple of weeks.

There's activities, and people I have left aside to deliver that build, and I'd like to recuperate : )

Milestones

  • 22/02 Act 3 ("By the Dev" Voice Overs) hits Early Access
  • 15/03 All 3 Acts (Final Quality Voice Overs) hit Early Access
  • 29/04 Transition to Final Release (once everything is Ironed out).

"A delayed game is eventually good, a rushed game is forever bad." ; and I'll always keep you up to date.

_

Patch notes

_

  • Tutorial fight is easier ; less movement by the scientist, more forgiving aiming for the player.
  • Besides footsteps, there's now _hand_steps, which should make navigating corridors easier.
  • Improved Door interactions (calls, where the agent stays, how long it takes to open them, etc).
  • Better fart timing.
  • Added mouse sensitivity hotkeys.
  • NPCs can interrupt their own voices when they have something more important to say.
  • Improved wall placement to help guide the player towards the intended goals.
  • Under-the-hood improvements for even smaller patches (they usually are a few hundred KBs).
  • Guard engagement and death audio cues have been corrected.
  • Some logical errors that prevented you from answering during the menu have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Apotheorasis Content Depot 1694671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.