v0.12, Voice Actors [devlog #06]

💻 v0.12 is out
This update improves on Acts 1 & 2 and the underlying systems, which I realized was very much needed before progressing to Act 3. Both from the player's end (few people will get to Act 3 if they encounter bugs during the first two), and from mine (I have a much more solid foundation to build Act 3 on).
See bottom for full patch notes.
🎤 Voice Actors Hired
The casting was pretty cool as a process, and led to me meeting quite talented people who are excited about the project (some of them almost as much as I am :D).
In total, four people have been hired, and I will be working with them over the coming ~6 weeks to take Apotheorasis to the next level.
Here's two quick samples (Agent, Scientist).
🎯 Roadmap Updates
Having gone through a bit of a crunch to get the Early Access out in time for the Lunar Festival, I decided to stretch out the development of the remaining game by a couple of weeks.
There's activities, and people I have left aside to deliver that build, and I'd like to recuperate : )
Milestones
- 22/02 Act 3 ("By the Dev" Voice Overs) hits Early Access
- 15/03 All 3 Acts (Final Quality Voice Overs) hit Early Access
- 29/04 Transition to Final Release (once everything is Ironed out).
"A delayed game is eventually good, a rushed game is forever bad." ; and I'll always keep you up to date.
_
Patch notes
_
- Tutorial fight is easier ; less movement by the scientist, more forgiving aiming for the player.
- Besides footsteps, there's now _hand_steps, which should make navigating corridors easier.
- Improved Door interactions (calls, where the agent stays, how long it takes to open them, etc).
- Better fart timing.
- Added mouse sensitivity hotkeys.
- NPCs can interrupt their own voices when they have something more important to say.
- Improved wall placement to help guide the player towards the intended goals.
- Under-the-hood improvements for even smaller patches (they usually are a few hundred KBs).
- Guard engagement and death audio cues have been corrected.
- Some logical errors that prevented you from answering during the menu have been fixed.
Changed files in this update