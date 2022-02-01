v0.2.41
-Fixed Desctruction Hammer so it will work on stairs and fences
-Changed resources in the game to focus the gameplay a bit more. Pine wood became HardWood, Palm wood became Soft wood. Hard and Soft wood will drop from pine trees, palm trees will only drop soft wood.
Branches will no longer drop and have been mostly replaced with sticks and logs. Sticks will drop in higher rates from bushes.
-Changed Pirate towers to be explore-able after they are defeated and to have a treasure chest with metal plate instead of flotsum
-Unlocked Water Barrel asset
-Fixed shark null ref
Breakwaters update for 1 February 2022
Explore-able Pirate Towers and Improved Resources!
v0.2.41
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update