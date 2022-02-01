FIX
- Fix card "Permutation" correctly kills the player if played while the hero is at 0 energy.
- Fix card "Earthen Rage" no longer crashes the game when played on the giant rat.
ADD
- Added a button when you lose the game while you still have continues.
This button allows you to recover the experience acquired and abandon the current progress.
IMPROVE
- Description of the card "Potions Bag".
- Added confirmation text when burning a card.
BALANCE
- Card "Permutation" energy cost 0 from 1.
- Card "Icy Breath" is now a legendary card from common.
- Card "Icy Breath" now costs 3 energy from 1.
- Card "Icy Breath" now consumes all burns on targets.
- Card "Free Electron" Gameplay change (a litle).
- Card "Free Electron" is now a legendary card from epic.
