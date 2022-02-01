 Skip to content

Mysteries Of Darkness update for 1 February 2022

Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIX

  • Fix card "Permutation" correctly kills the player if played while the hero is at 0 energy.
  • Fix card "Earthen Rage" no longer crashes the game when played on the giant rat.

ADD

  • Added a button when you lose the game while you still have continues.

    This button allows you to recover the experience acquired and abandon the current progress.

IMPROVE

  • Description of the card "Potions Bag".
  • Added confirmation text when burning a card.

BALANCE

  • Card "Permutation" energy cost 0 from 1.
  • Card "Icy Breath" is now a legendary card from common.
  • Card "Icy Breath" now costs 3 energy from 1.
  • Card "Icy Breath" now consumes all burns on targets.
  • Card "Free Electron" Gameplay change (a litle).
  • Card "Free Electron" is now a legendary card from epic.

