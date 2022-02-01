 Skip to content

Bikini Island Challenge update for 1 February 2022

BIKINI ISLAND CHALLENGE PATCH 0.00.2667 IS NOW LIVE

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Quests

  • Valentine's Day Quest Line

    • Imogen and the Valentine's Day quest line have returned for a second year! Complete the quest line to unlock Imogen's Valentine Day performance and seasonal items.

Items

  • Imogen Performance Ticket

    • Grants access to Imogen's Valentine's Day performance.

  • Imogen Tee 2022

    • Memorabilia from the 2022 Valentine's Day event.

  • Imogen's Used Panties

    • Smells like strawberries and p***y.

Companions

  • Anastasia

    • Added Anastasia companion.

Environment

  • Imogen's Performance Stage

    • Added Imogen's performance stage to the main beach. All character positions have been reset to the Main Beach starting point due to this environment change.

