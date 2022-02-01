BIKINI ISLAND CHALLENGE PATCH 0.00.2667 IS NOW LIVE

Patch Notes
Quests
-
Valentine's Day Quest Line
- Imogen and the Valentine's Day quest line have returned for a second year! Complete the quest line to unlock Imogen's Valentine Day performance and seasonal items.
Items
-
Imogen Performance Ticket
- Grants access to Imogen's Valentine's Day performance.
-
Imogen Tee 2022
- Memorabilia from the 2022 Valentine's Day event.
-
Imogen's Used Panties
- Smells like strawberries and p***y.
Companions
-
Anastasia
- Added Anastasia companion.
Environment
-
Imogen's Performance Stage
- Added Imogen's performance stage to the main beach. All character positions have been reset to the Main Beach starting point due to this environment change.
