Circuit City update for 1 February 2022

Circuit City Now Available!

1 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Circuit City has officially been released!

Circuit City is a laid-back city builder set on the micro-scale of a circuit board! As your data agents do the bidding of algorithms provided by gigantic thumbdrives, they'll sing you a unique chiptune song!

Available Now:

Circuit City base game

Coming Soon:

Mod Support & Documentation

Additional in-game content

Love the game? Want to get more involved?

Join our Discord Server!

Contribute to the Wiki!

Having trouble?

As this is an indie release by a solo developer, some bugs are inevitable. If you run into any trouble, try reaching out in the game's Steam Discussions forum, our Discord server, or email the support address on the store page. Updates will be released rapidly to address reported issues.

