Two new music tracks! Plus fixes and optimizations!

v2.7.0

Changes

-Two new Music tracks have replaced the old music! More are on the way soon!

-Starting in Era 2, Q5 Runes drop x2 as often

-Obliteration and Elemental Neutrality can now be found as Limbo Traits

-Perk Fairy will set an indicator on which Perks it selects

Fixes

-Fixed Static Arc's Elemental Overload to properly fire +1 Arc!

-Fixed Hide Flying Resources option!

-Fixed issues with some corrupted save files!

-Fixed languages being mixed up!

-Fixed a few minor sdk issues

-Fixed bug with the camera zooming in and out too quickly

Backend Optimizations

-Optimized Mobs!

-Optimized Runes!

-Optimized Scenario!

-Optimized Ice Beam and Fiery Beams!

-Optimized memory footprint in other ways!

-Yahoo! :-D