Two new music tracks! Plus fixes and optimizations!

v2.7.0
Changes
-Two new Music tracks have replaced the old music! More are on the way soon!
-Starting in Era 2, Q5 Runes drop x2 as often
-Obliteration and Elemental Neutrality can now be found as Limbo Traits
-Perk Fairy will set an indicator on which Perks it selects
Fixes
-Fixed Static Arc's Elemental Overload to properly fire +1 Arc!
-Fixed Hide Flying Resources option!
-Fixed issues with some corrupted save files!
-Fixed languages being mixed up!
-Fixed a few minor sdk issues
-Fixed bug with the camera zooming in and out too quickly
Backend Optimizations
-Optimized Mobs!
-Optimized Runes!
-Optimized Scenario!
-Optimized Ice Beam and Fiery Beams!
-Optimized memory footprint in other ways!
-Yahoo! :-D
