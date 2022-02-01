Patch 0.51a

A game was just updated with version 0.51a
- I've added physical and magical damage absorb stats for the armor. These are basically meant to differentiate heavy armor from leather and cloth on lower levels, because on level 5 for example there is no real difference between 1% and 3% damage reduction. On the higher levels of items, these values are less significant
- Increased enemy knockback distance, some of the animations still need to be changed
- Fixed a lot of small bugs in open world
- Added parts category for modding tools, and fixed few bugs with mods
Changed files in this update