Gedonia update for 1 February 2022

Patch 0.51a

1 February 2022

  • I've added physical and magical damage absorb stats for the armor. These are basically meant to differentiate heavy armor from leather and cloth on lower levels, because on level 5 for example there is no real difference between 1% and 3% damage reduction. On the higher levels of items, these values are less significant
  • Increased enemy knockback distance, some of the animations still need to be changed
  • Fixed a lot of small bugs in open world
  • Added parts category for modding tools, and fixed few bugs with mods

