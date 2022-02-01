 Skip to content

Redaxium update for 1 February 2022

Patch 1.03f5

-Fix: Some large buildings allowed NPCs to pierce them when walking.

-Change: Animals and Abominations no longer use external weapons.

-New/Change: Redid trees across the world to have more variety

and more presence overall.

Random Encounters exempted from this change.

