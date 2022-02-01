-Fix: Some large buildings allowed NPCs to pierce them when walking.
-Change: Animals and Abominations no longer use external weapons.
-New/Change: Redid trees across the world to have more variety
and more presence overall.
Random Encounters exempted from this change.
Redaxium update for 1 February 2022
Patch 1.03f5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
