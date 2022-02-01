Patch 1.0.4.0

Full list of changes:
- Сhanged main levels 9, 12, 15, 21, 22;
- Removed mouse move click tips on emptry spaces at levels without inversion;
- Fixed strange white areas on levvels backgrounds;
- Now after move with a small chance at main and bonus levels you can meet mini KAT_Editor;
- Fixed line spacing of game name on the Steam library image.
This patch was planned to January 31, 2022, but released at February 1, 2022,even a machine cannot indicate the exact time of waiting.
Have a good game :)
KAT_Editor
Changed files in this update