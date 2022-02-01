 Skip to content

From Red to Green update for 1 February 2022

Patch 1.0.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8126305 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Full list of changes:

  • Сhanged main levels 9, 12, 15, 21, 22;
  • Removed mouse move click tips on emptry spaces at levels without inversion;
  • Fixed strange white areas on levvels backgrounds;
  • Now after move with a small chance at main and bonus levels you can meet mini KAT_Editor;
  • Fixed line spacing of game name on the Steam library image.

This patch was planned to January 31, 2022, but released at February 1, 2022,even a machine cannot indicate the exact time of waiting.

Have a good game :)

KAT_Editor

Changed files in this update

Хранилище From Red to Green 2 Depot 1833821
  • Loading history…
