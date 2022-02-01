 Skip to content

WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition update for 1 February 2022

WolfQuest GiveAway - winter 2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's time for another chance to win a free copy of WolfQuest! Lucky winners will receive a free copy of WolfQuest 2.7 (and PC/Mac users will also get WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition Early Access for PC and Mac)! Winners can choose to get any version of the game (Mac/Windows, Android, iOS, Kindle).

If you prefer, you can choose the new Yellowstone Wolf Coat DLC (only for WolfQuest: AE for PC/Mac) or the WolfQuest Soundtrack and Music Extras.

How to Enter

Email your username, preferred email address, and your answer to the question: "What are three interesting facts about wolves?" to contest1@wolfquest.org. Winners are selected randomly from complete entries. Please enter only once in each contest.

Deadline

All entries must be received before midnight (Eastern Daylight Time) on Monday, February 7, 2022.

Random Drawing

Each complete entry will be assigned a number. We will then use a random-number generator to generate four numbers. The entries bearing those numbers will each win a free copy of the game.

Changed depots in steam-deck branch

WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition (Windows) Depot 926991
