A brand-new online matchmaking system and a level editor is live!

Dear friends!

You were waiting patiently for a big update and we promised we will deliver it soon along with another important addition. One of the most awaited features from the bi-pedal robots’ team is available now. We are presenting a brand-new online matchmaking system and a level editor! You’ll be able to not only make and share different levels with our huge community but also play together with people from all over the world! Isn’t it fun?

So, what are you waiting for? Now there is no need to ask anybody at the group chat if they would like to play together: find a live session at the game and join it to play together.

And what if you’ve finished all the levels already? Don’t worry! Now you can make your own and share it with different players around the World! No limits at all! Will yours be the most challenging of them all?

See you bi-pedaled!