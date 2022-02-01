Potion Commotion's Newest Content Update is Now Live

Bugs (the Insect kind)

This latest update brings some new critters into your garden. From Level 5 onwards, Snails, Bees, and Ladybugs will all make appearances in your garden and can be collected for Coins and Elixir.

Also, there are Dragonflies, who will only show up in the City! So be sure to keep an eye out for them.

Introducing Huesna

Huesna's House is a new addition to the Eldershire City Street and can be found next to Olga's Tent.

There you can interact with the lovely Huesna (and her Kitty, Coco), who will give you tokens in exchange for rescuing Insects.

Stamp Collecting

On the other side of the City, beside the Wishing Well, is where Jimmy the Stamp Fanatic has set up his Stamp Shop. This is where you can check out your newly-attained Stampbook, it'll be empty, to begin with, but you can purchase Stamp Packs from Jimmy to start building your collection.

Using Tokens, you can purchase Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Rainbow Stamp Packs, to unlock new Stamps at random. In total there are 120! Can you complete your Stampbook? There are fun rewards along the way.

Bug Fixes and Game Improvements

-Fixed a Bug where Golden Eggs were not being automatically collected quick enough and fell into the City Street.

-Corrected a Land Expansion TextBox message that had a grammatical error.

-Corrected an Upgrade Button TextBox message for the Phonebox.

Thank you for your continued support, I appreciate it greatly.

Be sure to let me know if you encounter any issues. I always welcome feedback and suggestions too.

Join the new Discord.

Stay awesome you guys!

Kind regards,

Luke of NerdyBird Studios.