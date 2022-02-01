RELEASE NOTES - v0.2022.007

Balance
- In Casual Difficulty, twice as much oxygen is now given from refills and enemy orbs.
Improvements
- Tabbing away from the game during a solo session will now pause the gameplay.
- New graphics option - Shadow Resolution - Low/Medium/High.
- New graphics option - Fullscreen/Windowed modes.
- New graphics option - Enable/disable volumetric lighting.
- New graphics option - Enable/disable locking cinematics to 24-FPS with motion blur.
- Quality of volumetric lighting has been increased (but as mentioned, is now optional).
- Changed weapon wheel round tile images so that it doesn't look blurry when the low res textures Option is active.
- Changed aiming cursor image resolution so that it doesn't look blurry when low res textures Option is active.
- Tweaked green environment crystals to be slightly transparent.
Fixes
- Fixed missing Perk descriptions in the main menu character screen, when hovering over a Perk.
- Fixed some UI layout issues for 16:10 aspect ratio.
