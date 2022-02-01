Automobilista 2 V1.3.3.0 RELEASED!



The first Automobilista 2 update of 2022 is now live! V1.3.3.0 adds the F-USA Gen3 with the Reynard 2Ki & Lola B2K/00 & Road America to the Racin´ USA Pt2 DLC, the new F-Retro Gen3 class featuring the Mclaren MP4/1C, the GTS variants of the Polo & Virtus to the TSI Cup class along with several other improvements, the most notable of which developments to the cockpit camera physics & related options.

Below some important notes regarding the updates to the cockpit camera physics:

Before V1.3.3.0, the camera g-force effect was only enabled longitudinally (braking and acceleration), with no lateral g-force effect (from corners) or vertically (from bumps & suspension movement) even at 100% g-force setting; we have now added settings for lateral & vertical g-force effects like in AMS1.

Before V1.3.3.0, g-forces, leaning effect, and look to apex effects would only work in helmet camera mode - now these effects apply irrespective if you´re running helmet camera mode or not.

As of V1.3.3.0, TrackIR users are able to change the camera g-force.

Before V1.3.3.0, VR and trackIR users were forced to use the SMS legacy camera head movement mode. Now, VR and TrackIR users can enable our camera head movement mode in the camera settings screen if desired. It allows for example for the driving to align with the horizon in banked corners like Daytona's without having to resort to camera orientation. Note however that for existing profiles your previous VR settings are preserved, so nothing will change for you unless you decide to change it in camera settings screen.

Below are the updated default camera settings - these however will only take effect if you create a new profile, if you do not want to create a new profile you can adjust these manually:



V1.3.2.0 -> V1.3.3.0 CHANGELOG

CONTENT

Tracks

Added Road America (part of the Racin´ USA Pt2 DLC pack)

Vehicles

Added F-USA Gen3 class featuring Reynard 2Ki, Lola B2K/00 (part of the Racin´ USA Pt2 DLC pack)

Added F-Retro Gen3 class featuring Mclaren MP4-1C, F-Retro Gen3 Turbo, F-Retro Gen3 DFY Aspirated

Added VW Polo GTS & Virtus GTS to TSI Cup class

GENERAL

Enabled G-forces for cockpit camera (previously G-forces were only enabled for helmet camera)

Made the helmet and cockpit cameras orientation change that comes from G-force effect be scaled by the G-force slider settings (previously only the camera position change was scaled, not the orientation)

Fixed in-game session details not accounting for session scaling in championship mode and rounding to multiples of 5 in multiplayer.

VR Camera Settings: Enabled legacy/new head movement toggle for VR users; World Movement renamed to 'Head Movement' (current user World Movement setting will be maintained and converted to an equivilent 'Head Movement' setting)

Enabled camera G-force settings for TrackIR users.

Enabled look to apex and leaning in cockpit camera

Shared Memory: Updated header to V10; Added Tyre temp L/M/R, Ride height, Session duration which were previously only available via UDP; Added DRS State; Added session additional laps information; Extended CarFlags to include TCS/SCS active state; Latest header/changelogs/sample project now available in the 'Support' directory of the game install

Fixed an issue with championship editor which would lead to incorrect race 2 starting order if both races did not use the same duration type. Added a fall back to find any race 1 result as the basis for race 2 in existing savegames

Default weather progression for official championships are now sync to race

Fixed an issue where default weather progression for official championships was extremely high (existing saves will revert to sync-to-race on load if out of range)

Made brake pedal sensitivity linear by default for most Thrustmaster wheel types.

Fixed issue where HUD leaderboard would cut off the local player row in some cases

Fixed stale drive button state requiring double click of race ready button if a user drove a previous session of a Multiplayer event.

Actual timestep is now passing to FFB scripts

UI & HUD

Added Front/Rear tire selection to quick setup menu

Fixed selected row visual states on Game control assignments tab

Added current lap info to position widget HUD in timed races

Fixed in-game camera options screen not correctly hiding VR options

Corrected engine displacement info for F-Classic Gen3 models 2 & 3

PHYSICS

Minor tire tread adjustments for F-Reiza, F-V10 G1, F-V12, F-Ultimate F-Classics (all gens), Group C, Group A, BMW M1 Procar

Added driveline elasticity modelling for cars that still didn´t feature it (Lancer Cup, TSI Cup, JCW Mini, Copa Truck, F-Ultimate)

TSI Cup: Improved clutch smoothing

Revised wheel spin inertia for all cars

Reduced front splitter pitch sensitivity for Group A & Procar

Slightly improved rear wing baseline downforce of Group A cars

Disabled now redundant autoclutch forced off in semi-auto F1s (fixes cars stalling even with autoclutch set on)

Adjusted Corvette C3-R final drive ratio

Further clutch heating/wear improvements and adjusted update rate

Reinstated auto-clutch logic for sequential shifts that do not have autoblip/autolift

Updated clutch models to include flash and burst parameters

Changed clutches on some cars

All street cars now have clutch damage

Revised F1 driveline inertias

Improved sequential F1 shift reliability

Added clutch damage and heating model.& clutch damage attributes for DPI, GT1/GTE/GT3, C3/C3R/Omega, multiple F1s

Prevented needless autoclutching in clutchless sequentials

Updated default setups for M1 Procar, GT3 (all models), Corvette C3-R, Porsche RSR 1974, Ginetta G40 Cup, G40 GT5, Porsche Cup, Stock Car 2021 / 2022, Mercedes CLK, AJR (all variants), MRX (all variants), Roco (setup reset recommended)

Adjusted engine wear increase with boost settings for F-Classic turbo engines & eeduced default wastegate setting to account for higher engine wear at higher settings

AI

Increased hardcoded radius values for AI detection of corners ahead (this should fix some existing AI logic not triggering in some corners)

Added a AI series-specific radius check and distance ahead to look at before trying to overtake (customization per car type still to be implemented)

Adjusted AI decision behaviour when an AI driver is attempting to avoid cutting the track but has a player vehicle on opposite (should prevent some cases of AI hitting player laterally)

Added a per-weekend based consistency personality logic for AI

AI calibration pass for F-Classics (all gens)

Slightly increased AISidecalc range to further reduce chance of AI cars being "scared" out of the way by player coming up behind it

AI rolling resistance adjustments for GT3, GT4, GTE, P1, P2, P3, P4, Stock Cars

AUDIO

Updated crash sound effects

TRACKS

Updated weather & climates change in European and North American locations to ease transitions in seasonal foliage (so early spring the foliage is still looking dry, early summer still lush green; and early autumn still green)

Adjusted rolling start and TT start points for Kansai, Monza, Ortona, Silverstone, Snetterton, Spielberg, Velocitta, Velopark, VIR

Watkins Glen: Added barriers on the bypass road for inner loop layouts

Monza: Added missing grandstands, ad boards / gantries; grounded floating poles at Lesmos in Monza 1991

Silverstone 1975: Add more cones marking pitent/pitex, Adjust a few 3d people, LOD adjustment on flags

Ortona: Fix for outer houses LODs; Trimmed the apex corridors

Daytona: Updated AI lines & corridors

Updated trackside cameras for Brands Hatch, Curitiba

Nurburgring: Fixed Cam 01 clipping

VEHICLES