Update 0.7.17

Greetings,
**
Below you will find the update notes for 0.7.17:
**
- A new Mini-Boss event has been added, to face off against "Aureum Eques" head to the Savois Ruins whenever you like. (This Event was added to help you level up quickly in that area)
Video Subject: 0.7.17 Mini Boss event "Aureum Eques"
- The lighting system for the Savois Ruins has been re-baked for both morning and sunset scenarios.
- The color grading is removed in the Elysian Woods.
- The grass in the Savois Ruins has been reworked in certain areas.
- To keep track of the in-game story timeline, especially between the Prolepsis and what comes next, a calendar widget has been added to the main UI including the week and the in-game year of events.
**
Community Alert!
**
From now on the updates will take more time than usual, for the reason that I will be starting on Intermission 1 & Chapter 2 environment design this week, but the community requests will be gathered every 48 hours.
And as always, thank you for your engagement with this world, story, and characters.
Kind Regards,
Zine. E. Falouti
Changed files in this update