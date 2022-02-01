Greetings,

Today, we have a very special update for you.

We took time to review many of the quality of life improvements that were requested by the community and tried to include as many as we could in this update. For more details, check out the release note.

You will also be getting the next reputation level for Gantras and the Protectors of the Rose. This means that only the Order of the Hippogriff is now "late" in the reputation evolution.

And finally, we are introducing a new dungeon-adventure mechanic. This system allow us to create a quest event, but at the scope of a whole dungeon. The rules are simple: If you have a specific quest active, a dungeon will offer a whole new challenge that you have to complete in one passage. During the event, random encounters are removed and a set of predefined challenges are placed in the dungeon. This will create a whole new set of gameplay strategies. New players will be able to test the feature in Gremanir, and you will have the opportunity to test the features with the Protectors of the Rose quest line.

In the next few weeks, we will be completing the Hippogriff evolution and we will also be working on the beginning of the game. When the game introduction was created, many of the game features were still missing, we want to make sure the introduction of the game is up to date and showcase as many of the game potential as possible.

Thanks a lot for playing with us!

Virtys

Changelog

February 1 - Version: 0.1.12.0

Features and Changes

Dungeon Adventure mode! Expect this feature to become more and more used in the future.

Multicraft! You can now craft multiple single item like weapons and armors at once.

Option to craft to backpack.

Companions can now be disabled/enabled to enter combat.

Safe backpack tab to put items like tools and gears that are not in a set.

Heroes life point per level is now 3 instead of 2. A level 35 hero will now have 119 life instead of 85.

Lowered market fee, and a fourth option to sell for a duration off 7 days.

No durability loss in heroic fight anymore.

Chat text size can now be increased.

Duel now only available in cities.

Skill Value tooltip now explain why a skill value is restricted.

Skills are now clickable in the skill tracker and character sheet to highlight skill value of items in the backpack.

Market sell quantity can now be typed with the keyboard.

Market item tooltip to visualize quantity, price per item, and the exact total.

In the domain, ungroupable companion are now in their own section.

Night-time doesn't reduce travel that much anymore.

Fixes

Stunned effect from weapons will no longer proc on monsters that are immune to it.

Fixed an issue where a resource would fail to be gathered after an autopath when switching regions.

Fixed the flashing of the encumbered message.

After closing the companion view window, equip action will now always be toward the hero instead of the last viewed companion.

Fixed all keyboard issue in the domain.

Content Changes