Our top January community room picks!

First, thanks to all of you!

We continue to be amazed by the variety and quality of custom rooms you’ve all been making! There are some super inventive creations out there… but we also love seeing how many people have been experimenting with the room editor. Whether you release anything or not we hope you’re having fun with it!

Streaming

Game Informer streamed some Escape Simulator last night! You can watch it back on the Game Informer Twitch channel.

Speaking of streams, we played some community rooms live ourselves as part of the Big Adventure Event, and had a great time. There were lots of cool rooms but our favorite was probably The Warp: Emergency Protocol 3-A - a creepy sci-fi experience. Download it here (and get hints if you need them)!

More Daily Picks Coming!

Some of you might have noticed some repetition in the community room daily picks. At the moment we have to manually add maps to the daily picks list via updates, and then one map appears each day. So after the next update there’ll be new rooms appearing again! Until then, you should check out these…

Sudoku Dungeon

You are trapped in a Sudoku Dungeon oh no! Solve the puzzle to escape! There’s a pinned discussion including a guide with hints and a walkthrough.

Dracula 's Castle

A Count Dracula themed room with lots of painting/symbol-based clues and no cryptic words. There are hints in the workshop description.

Join our Discord community

Did you know we have a Discord? Whether you’re looking for people to play co-op with or have questions about the room editor, it’s the place to be! Join the Discord here. It’s also a great place to share your rooms, and who knows - yours might be the next daily pick or perhaps you’ll get featured in an announcement!

Get Escape Simulator for 20% off for a few more days

Escape Simulator will be on sale for a few more days following the Big Adventure Event, and you still have until February 3 to grab the game at a 20% discount.

We’ll close out with this amusing screenshot by ‘Nezzo’ on Steam - we also enjoy a lot of the screenshots that get posted on Steam! I expect a lot of us can relate.



How the resourceful solve escape rooms: the "pile of evidence"

Pine team