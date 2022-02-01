This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Fuel Usage BETA is now available for those that wish to test it out. For instructions on how to opt in please check out the "Current Public BETAs" post on the forum.

Each boat now uses fuel when the engine is running and has a unique fuel usage profile. It will be up to you to find the most efficient cruising speed for your journey as you'll need to balance fuel usage against speed.

To help you there is now a new Fuel & Engine Performance page on the MFD. This will give you a more accurate Fuel Level readout as well as telling you the current Fuel Flow (Litres per minute REALTIME), Endurance (Hours REALTIME) and an Efficiency readout based on Litres per Knot of speed.

This should give you enough information to find an efficient cruising speed. However, if you need to get somewhere a bit quicker you can push the engines a bit harder than before which will give most ships a higher top speed at the expense of a much increased fuel usage.

I expect this dynamic to come into play more when there are stricter time limits on cargo missions and also when trying to out run bad weather.

BEWARE - If you run out of fuel your engine will cut out and at the moment there is no where to refuel but changing to a different ship will give you a full fuel tank again. Fuel tank levels are also not saved between game sessions at the moment.

I've also implemented the following changes....

Tweaked the physics of most ships so they drive a little better at high speed and can plough through waves a little better. Tweaked the sky, horizon and fog colours to be a little more pleasing. Ocean at night is now much much darker making visual navigation much more difficult. Implemented a work around so that instanced terrain now works correctly when underwater. This should provide a nice speed boost for VR users. Non-VR users will also get a boost but it is probably less noticeable. The added side effect is slightly more detailed terrain. Removed the "HEAT" gauge and replaced it with a working "FUEL" gauge on the HUD and Dashboard.

Feedback, as always, is very welcome.