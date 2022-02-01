Northern Lights 0.5.1 Patch Notes

Greetings everyone!
Today we released a quick patch to address some of the issues reported with the latest major update! Full changelog below:
-
Added setting to turn on/off controls in HUD
-
Fires can now be lighted with a burning torch by left clicking on fire
-
Torch can now be lighted if a match or lighter is available in inventory
-
Tweaked Torch lighting intensity
-
Wood Logs now yield Spruce Bark when harvested
-
Tweaked some crafting recipes
-
Fixed an issue with map icons for Nenet Camp and Airdrop
-
Fixed an issue with duplicate door in Mountaineer Hut
-
Fixed an issue causing Nenets Camp tents colliders to throw player outside
-
Fixed an issue causing footsteps to not work in certain buildings
-
Fixed an issue causing new game quest to go tracked when loading game after the quest has been already completed
-
Fixed an issue causing research books to reveal plants consumption effect but not their infusion effect
-
Fixed an issue causing clothing to not decay over time
Thanks everyone for the issue reports and feedback!
Changed files in this update