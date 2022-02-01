 Skip to content

Northern Lights update for 1 February 2022

Northern Lights 0.5.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8125664 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings everyone!

Today we released a quick patch to address some of the issues reported with the latest major update! Full changelog below:

  • Added setting to turn on/off controls in HUD

  • Fires can now be lighted with a burning torch by left clicking on fire

  • Torch can now be lighted if a match or lighter is available in inventory

  • Tweaked Torch lighting intensity

  • Wood Logs now yield Spruce Bark when harvested

  • Tweaked some crafting recipes

  • Fixed an issue with map icons for Nenet Camp and Airdrop

  • Fixed an issue with duplicate door in Mountaineer Hut

  • Fixed an issue causing Nenets Camp tents colliders to throw player outside

  • Fixed an issue causing footsteps to not work in certain buildings

  • Fixed an issue causing new game quest to go tracked when loading game after the quest has been already completed

  • Fixed an issue causing research books to reveal plants consumption effect but not their infusion effect

  • Fixed an issue causing clothing to not decay over time

Thanks everyone for the issue reports and feedback!

