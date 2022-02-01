 Skip to content

Everyday Life Edengrall update for 1 February 2022

Nightly update V0.28.1.1379.hot ~ 1.02.2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Features:

Added a experimental feature that attempts to fix long standing bugs or leftover consequences of previously existing bugs, these needs to be enabled in gameplay options

The first experimental patch is to fix crops that show as having diseases when they don't. It will run every time the game loads if "Run Debug Failsafes on Load" is turned on options

Translation:

UIRunFailsafesOnLoad ~ Label on the Gameplay config window that switches between running failsafes on load or not

Everyday Life Edengrall Content Depot 1220601
