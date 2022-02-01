Nightly update V0.28.1.1379.hot ~ 1.02.2022

Features:
Added a experimental feature that attempts to fix long standing bugs or leftover consequences of previously existing bugs, these needs to be enabled in gameplay options
The first experimental patch is to fix crops that show as having diseases when they don't. It will run every time the game loads if "Run Debug Failsafes on Load" is turned on options
Translation:
UIRunFailsafesOnLoad ~ Label on the Gameplay config window that switches between running failsafes on load or not
Changed depots in nightly branch