Beta v0.7.1: Addressing motion sickness / Accessibility

Hey y'all,

After pushing our last update we got working on ways to help players that are experiencing motion sickness. We'd really love to test these to see which ones help players the most. All the new settings can be found in the Accessibility option menu and include the following features:

A vignette that can be on all the time or when turning. The vignette can be customized to be a blur or the more typical black.

A crosshair that can be enabled and could help you by providing a point to focus on.

Camera smoothing options that are currently VERY experimental but the thought-process behind them is based on feedback from users that felt like it might help to slightly smooth out the camera movement while the kayak is turning. We've exposed some settings that can tweak this effect and have left the default settings to something that felt ok to us.

I wrote about 10 drafts trying to explain what these values do exactly but it basically comes down to Position Strength being a value how quickly after turning the camera catches up and Velocity Strength deciding how dampened (or slow) that movement back to the actual position of the camera is.

Honestly, we've been at this for so long that we don't really feel any nausea anymore so we're really relying on this community to let us know if this helps or if there are settings that work better for you. We're also open to looking at this system based on feedback but this is our first stab at it.

We've also been messing with the kayak controls again and felt like the initial amount of torque / turning a user would do at low speed felt extreme and would really make you swing in a direction. That's why we've adjusted the curve of the torque to give you less at low speeds and quickly ramp up the torque at higher speeds.

We wanted to get these changes to you as soon as possible to hopefully get some feedback on them!