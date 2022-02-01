BUG FIX Ver. 1.1.26.136

task
·Fixed the error that the task text of [naughty spirit] was not displayed.
·Fixed the error that the witch's house task can be triggered without [witch's reward].
·Fixed the error that [nightmare Big Mac] was not eaten correctly.
role
·Fixed the error that [Yunuo] could not be added after upgrading to level 3.
·Fixed the error that the action diagram was lost when [Yunuo] attacked with one hand.
skill
·Fix the problem of error reporting after using [stab back].
·Fixed the error that Li Wenhua [crystal brilliance] could not solve the curse.
·Fixed the error that the [curse] state of [curse projectile] did not take effect.
·Fixed the error that [heavenly light] will give additional [sleep].
·Fixed the error that [heavenly light] did not correctly break the shield.
·Fixed the error of incomplete display caused by the dislocation of AP numerical coordinates in the equipment grid.
other
·Fixed a bug that didn't clear after kicking 100 pigeons.
·The delivery point at Zino's door is wrong.
·Optimized the execution of adventure mode.
