萝莉的远征 update for 1 February 2022

BUG FIX Ver. 1.1.26.136

Build 8125144

task

·Fixed the error that the task text of [naughty spirit] was not displayed.

·Fixed the error that the witch's house task can be triggered without [witch's reward].

·Fixed the error that [nightmare Big Mac] was not eaten correctly.

role

·Fixed the error that [Yunuo] could not be added after upgrading to level 3.

·Fixed the error that the action diagram was lost when [Yunuo] attacked with one hand.

skill

·Fix the problem of error reporting after using [stab back].

·Fixed the error that Li Wenhua [crystal brilliance] could not solve the curse.

·Fixed the error that the [curse] state of [curse projectile] did not take effect.

·Fixed the error that [heavenly light] will give additional [sleep].

·Fixed the error that [heavenly light] did not correctly break the shield.

·Fixed the error of incomplete display caused by the dislocation of AP numerical coordinates in the equipment grid.

other

·Fixed a bug that didn't clear after kicking 100 pigeons.

·The delivery point at Zino's door is wrong.

·Optimized the execution of adventure mode.

