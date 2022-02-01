Special Club Competition reward to celebrate the Year of the Tiger

Dear Explorers,

Lunar New Year 2022 is starting today, and in terms of the Chinese zodiac animal it's the Year of the Tiger. Just like we did last year, to celebrate the occasion we have a special reward for this week's Club Competition: the Vigorous Tiger Mask!

FAQ

Is this reward providing any advantages while playing the game?

No, all hats (or masks) which are rewarded as part of the weekly Club Competition are purely cosmetic, they don't affect your in-game abilities in any way.

When is this Club Competition running?

The Club Competition has already started and will end on February 8th at 11am CET.

How do I participate to a Club Competition?

First of all, in order to participate you need to visit one the Explorer Clubs in Paris and select "Join Competition". In Campaign Mode this option will only be unlocked after completing Act I and reaching the year 1887 for the first time. In Director Mode the option will be visible after completing the first expedition.

After joining the Club Competition, reach the goal (see details below) and finish the expedition by successfully returning to Paris.

What's the goal of this Club Competition?

The goal for this week's Club Competition is to complete quests on behalf of the Islanders. In case you've never done this before, this is how it works:

Visit a Village — there's always at least one of them in each expedition

Select "Meet with ruler" (requires 3 Standing points or more)

Select "Ask for quest"

Accept the quest

Complete the quest by following the instructions in the game (there are different type of quests)

How do I claim my competition reward?

Once the Club Competition has ended on February 8th at 11am CET, you have one week to visit the Explorer Club you pledged alliance to and select "Claim Competition Reward". After that, your reward will always be available from the "Hatter" location in Paris.

What happens if the Explorer Club I joined doesn't win the competition?

As long as you reached the goal and finished the expedition by successfully returning to Paris at least once, you will still get the reward, no matter if your Explorer Club won or not. The only difference is that you will receive less Fame compared to the winning Explorer Club.

Can I switch to a different Explorer Club while the Club Competition is running?

No, once you joined one of the Explorer Clubs for the Club Competition, you won't be able to switch to a different Explorer Club until the competition has ended.

Good luck!