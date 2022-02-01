 Skip to content

sfäre update for 1 February 2022

Twitch Update

Build 8124978 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As some of you might have noticed, it is possible to connect sfäre to your twitch channel. When enabled viewers can interact with sfäre. You can use this to take a nap or do the washing while sfäre entertains your viewers, or just have a fun time on stream while chatting.

So far I was relying on a token generator not maintained by twitch (https://twitchapps.com/tmi/). But I was told this is not a good approach. So now I've adapted to my own token generator and now have full control (well not really, twitch does all the work).

My last test with bits and subscribers did not work out, as there was some connection issue. If anyone is up for testing, come say hi on Discord https://discord.gg/hMdgyrWwbu.

Changed files in this update

SFwin Depot 1331392
  • Loading history…
