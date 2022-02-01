Patch 1.05 is here!

Brave warriors,

We are happy to announce that Patch 1.05 is now live!

The game engine received a major upgrade, it will improve the game's performance and stability, and should also fix the dropping FPS Issues that were reported by players with Nvidia's 3XXX graphics card series.

Patch notes:

Gameplay

Removed the "Currency Exchange" option in the shops.

Increased Kick action cooldown to 3 turns instead of 2.

Bugs & Technical issues

Game engine has been upgraded to Unity 2019.4

Dropping FPS issues with Nvidia's 3XXX graphics card series should no longer happen

House cosmetics will now show the correct progress when the house customization screen is opened by the "House Unlock" screen.

The jewelry tutorial will now end when opening a chest.

You can no longer have the same daily quest active twice.

"Party match" text in the Battle Menu is now translated to all languages.

