Black One Blood Brothers update for 1 February 2022

Update 1.10: Battle plan

Black One Blood Brothers update for 1 February 2022

Update 1.10: Battle plan

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

1.10 is online. This update add 4 new orders and new improvements in battle plan.

Cheers,

Helios

CHANGELOG

  • Add: Battle plan - Place order - Waypoint (preserve focus)
  • Add: Battle plan - Place order - Firing explosive
  • Add: Battle plan - Insert order - Switch weapon
  • Add: Battle plan - Insert order - Enable Laser/Flashlight
  • Add: Battle plan - New tutorials
  • Add: Battle plan - New insert order/trigger UI
  • Add: New recoil animations
  • Improve: Battle plan - New UI icons
  • Improve: Battle plan - Shoot a point
  • Improve: Specific orders can only inserted in an order
  • Fix: Some scripts errors in Battle plan
  • Fix: Init spawn location of operators in Siege mode
  • Fix: Shoot order might not to be done correctly
  • Fix Some maps errors

