Update 1.10: Battle plan

Dear operators,
1.10 is online. This update add 4 new orders and new improvements in battle plan.
Cheers,
Helios
CHANGELOG
- Add: Battle plan - Place order - Waypoint (preserve focus)
- Add: Battle plan - Place order - Firing explosive
- Add: Battle plan - Insert order - Switch weapon
- Add: Battle plan - Insert order - Enable Laser/Flashlight
- Add: Battle plan - New tutorials
- Add: Battle plan - New insert order/trigger UI
- Add: New recoil animations
- Improve: Battle plan - New UI icons
- Improve: Battle plan - Shoot a point
- Improve: Specific orders can only inserted in an order
- Fix: Some scripts errors in Battle plan
- Fix: Init spawn location of operators in Siege mode
- Fix: Shoot order might not to be done correctly
- Fix Some maps errors
Changed files in this update