Candles are hot, so is this hotfix.

Version: 0.1.9.1
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.1.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-173-4171
Game Balance
- Reduced food drop rates.
- Wendigo minion has more health/stamina, has a natural regneration rates
- Minions no longer recover stamina while attacking.
Changes
- Changed Map Image to closer to the actual map.
- Opening doors is 20% faster.
- Revenant can no longer look around while devouring.
Additions
- Added label to Pond
- Added links to our Social Media in the main menu.
- New Divina Venatores cosmetics.
- Added Brass Knuckles, having them in your inventory doubles your melee attack damage.
- Added instruction text on how to devour.
- Debug report now includes system information.
Improvements
- Added better floor collisions so guns should fall through less.
- Updated game timer code to be more efficient
- Better revolver firing sounds.
- Reworked underlying lobby code structure to fix some issues, mainly multiple people selecting the same character.
- When selecting a character you now have a loading screen while that choice is confirmed with the host to ensure it's not already chosen.
- Collisions around spiral staircase are improved and should stop characters less.
- Garage walls look better around the garage door.
Fixes
- Fixed bug where Divina Venatores cosmetics would not always show in game.
- Fixed laggy stuttering when shoulder surfing/spectating your teammates.
- Fixed issue where light flicker from wraith caused hanging lights to disappear.
- Removed collisions on glasses cosmetics
- Fixed issue where holding new food items were blank.
- Fixed issue where using the door you're using while you're using it says you can't use it.
- Fixed issue where alive/dead icons were not showing.
- Fixed bug where joining lobby by steam invite bypassed version checking
- Fixed bug where minions could select wrong speed of walking after attacks.
- Fixed bug where you could get stuck reloading while using a door.
- Fixed bug where you could get stuck reloading while trying to reload again.
- Area text accuracy should be based on what character you're looking at, not which one you own.
- Fixed bug where you could no longer use inventory items.
- Moved minions spawns that resulted in them falling through the map.
- Fixed issue where GunSlinger achievement not being issued.
- Minions no longer continue to attack a dead character.
- Fixed bug where sometimes a player would spawn without a character stuck in the middle of the map.
Changed files in this update