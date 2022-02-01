 Skip to content

Dirge update for 1 February 2022

Candles are hot, so is this hotfix.

Version: 0.1.9.1

Build: branches/Dirge_v0.1.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-173-4171

Game Balance

  • Reduced food drop rates.
  • Wendigo minion has more health/stamina, has a natural regneration rates
  • Minions no longer recover stamina while attacking.

Changes

  • Changed Map Image to closer to the actual map.
  • Opening doors is 20% faster.
  • Revenant can no longer look around while devouring.

Additions

  • Added label to Pond
  • Added links to our Social Media in the main menu.
  • New Divina Venatores cosmetics.
  • Added Brass Knuckles, having them in your inventory doubles your melee attack damage.
  • Added instruction text on how to devour.
  • Debug report now includes system information.

Improvements

  • Added better floor collisions so guns should fall through less.
  • Updated game timer code to be more efficient
  • Better revolver firing sounds.
  • Reworked underlying lobby code structure to fix some issues, mainly multiple people selecting the same character.
  • When selecting a character you now have a loading screen while that choice is confirmed with the host to ensure it's not already chosen.
  • Collisions around spiral staircase are improved and should stop characters less.
  • Garage walls look better around the garage door.

Fixes

  • Fixed bug where Divina Venatores cosmetics would not always show in game.
  • Fixed laggy stuttering when shoulder surfing/spectating your teammates.
  • Fixed issue where light flicker from wraith caused hanging lights to disappear.
  • Removed collisions on glasses cosmetics
  • Fixed issue where holding new food items were blank.
  • Fixed issue where using the door you're using while you're using it says you can't use it.
  • Fixed issue where alive/dead icons were not showing.
  • Fixed bug where joining lobby by steam invite bypassed version checking
  • Fixed bug where minions could select wrong speed of walking after attacks.
  • Fixed bug where you could get stuck reloading while using a door.
  • Fixed bug where you could get stuck reloading while trying to reload again.
  • Area text accuracy should be based on what character you're looking at, not which one you own.
  • Fixed bug where you could no longer use inventory items.
  • Moved minions spawns that resulted in them falling through the map.
  • Fixed issue where GunSlinger achievement not being issued.
  • Minions no longer continue to attack a dead character.
  • Fixed bug where sometimes a player would spawn without a character stuck in the middle of the map.

