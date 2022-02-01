Update, Version 20220201

20220201
English
[Dark Cloud]New procedurally generated mission: Misleading (No mission board this time. It's given by a person.)
[Dark Cloud]Although it's a deceive-related mission, using boob traps to blow up the target also counts as mission success.
[Dark Cloud]Lei En will be a bit less hostile towards you after you get a bit better relations with the cybercafe.
New item: Broken GPU (Dark Cloud Cybercafe pays you this in addition to money.)
[Beggar Gang]You can now give the Beggar King beers to improve relations and make him slightly more forgiven when you do bad things to the homeless people under his protection.
Added functions to check if any procedurally generated mission with a tag is already generated.
Fixed a text error when deceiving homeless people to go to the Unfinished Building.
简体中文
【暗芸网吧】新的过程生成任务：误导 （这次没有任务板了。而是由某人直接提供。）
【暗芸网吧】尽管是欺骗技能有关的任务，但是用诡雷直接炸掉目标也算任务成功。
【暗芸网吧】雷恩的对话会在你稍微提高和网吧的关系后不像之前那么充满敌意。
新物品：损坏的GPU （暗芸网吧的任务奖励中会在金钱之外包含这种物品。）
【丐帮】你现在可以通过给乞丐王啤酒的方式略微提高和丐帮的关系，并使他们略微更容易在你对受他们保护的流浪汉做一些邪恶的事情的时候原谅你。
加入了检查是否已经存在具有某个标签的过程生成任务已经被生成。
修复了一处当欺骗流浪汉前往未完之建筑时的文本错误
