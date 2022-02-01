RAILROADS Online! - build 220201

new build 220201 - for main and beta-branch

changelog:

-included all changes from the BETA-Branch into the Main-Branch:

PHYSICS

-added rolling resistance for all cars

-physics will update independent of the current framerate

-set tractive efforts and masses to their real values

-freight items now have their own mass, which is added to the car mass

-added brake feature: when a vehicles's brake is set to 0% the car will start rolling if the incline is steep enough

-added physics settings when hosting a game

-CASUAL: freight has no effect on the total weight of any car

-EASY: freight will have 25% of it's realistic value

-MEDIUM: freight will have 50% of it's realistic value

-HARD: freight will have 75% of it's realistic value

-REALISTIC: freight has it's realistic value

INDUSTRIES

-rebalanced all industry in- and outputs

-sawmill: 1 log = 1 beam + 1 lumber

-iron ore mine: 1 beam + 2 lumber = 5 iron ore

-smelter: 4 cordwood + 2 iron ore = 1 raw iron slab + 2 rails

-coal mine: 1 rail + 2 beam = 10 coal

-ironworks: 1 coal + 4 raw iron + 3 lumber = 4 steel pipe + 16 tool crates

-added lumber as input ressource for ironworks

-oil field: 3 beams + 3 steel pipe + 1 tool crate = 24 crude oil

-refinery: 2 lumber + 1 steel pipe + 12 crude oil = 6 oil barrels

-adjusted freight cargo rewards

logs $10

cordwood $10

beams $24

lumber $12

iron ore $20

rails $ 25

raw iron $25

coal $15

steel pipes $ 40

tools $30

crude oil $25

oil barrels $40

-increased refinery output: 12t crude oil + 2t lumber + 1t steel pipe = 10 barrel oil; 1 oil barrel is 1 barrel of heavy oil. 100% crude oil yields about 11% heavy oil

-adjusted economy output: if one product storage is full, production for the second product will double

-added difficulty setting for industries:

EASY: input x 1, output x 2

MEDIUM: input x 1, output x 1

HARD: input x 2, output x 1

VISUALS / UI / SFX

-changed season to spring

-changed heisler whistle sound

-added missing translations for unload cargo

-added freight mass readout in kg and lbs to freight UI

-fixed wheel rotation speed for low framerates

-added particle effect for tender/tank: if a tender or tank is being filled and has reached it's maximum water capacity a water particle effect will appear

-fixed font size for cooke 260 tender

-adjusted server browser UI

GAMEPLAY

-fixed engine water consumption: boiler will be filled with 2L/s if boiler water level is <= 90%

-adjusted coupler slack to 4cm

-fixed water consumption: water in the boiler is only consumed if the water temperature is >= 100°C/212°F

note: the UI readout and the water glass only show the water level of the boiler! If you want to know the water level of your tank/tender you have to visually inspect the water level in the tank/tender

-player progress is now saved via Steam id and not via Steam user name

-player progress is now tracked on the server when player stats change

-added SaveGameUniqueID to savegame data every time the world is saved

-added SaveGameUniqueWorldID to savegame data when a new world is saved

-added player name array to save file

-locomotives will spawn in with a closed regulator

-wheel spin can now be corrected by lowering the throttle input

-adjusted block size for coal cargo

-adjusted hitbox of freight depot: freight can not get stuck in the roof anymore

-adjusted hitbox of steel bridge, space between columns can be accessed

-added subroutine for re-rail tool: car will not be moved to an overlapping state with another car

The BETA-BRANCH will stay as a separate development branch. Next up we will work on the Client side car issues.

Thank you!