RAILROADS Online! - build 220201

new build 220201 - for main and beta-branch
changelog:
-included all changes from the BETA-Branch into the Main-Branch:
PHYSICS
-added rolling resistance for all cars
-physics will update independent of the current framerate
-set tractive efforts and masses to their real values
-freight items now have their own mass, which is added to the car mass
-added brake feature: when a vehicles's brake is set to 0% the car will start rolling if the incline is steep enough
-added physics settings when hosting a game
-CASUAL: freight has no effect on the total weight of any car
-EASY: freight will have 25% of it's realistic value
-MEDIUM: freight will have 50% of it's realistic value
-HARD: freight will have 75% of it's realistic value
-REALISTIC: freight has it's realistic value
INDUSTRIES
-rebalanced all industry in- and outputs
-sawmill: 1 log = 1 beam + 1 lumber
-iron ore mine: 1 beam + 2 lumber = 5 iron ore
-smelter: 4 cordwood + 2 iron ore = 1 raw iron slab + 2 rails
-coal mine: 1 rail + 2 beam = 10 coal
-ironworks: 1 coal + 4 raw iron + 3 lumber = 4 steel pipe + 16 tool crates
-added lumber as input ressource for ironworks
-oil field: 3 beams + 3 steel pipe + 1 tool crate = 24 crude oil
-refinery: 2 lumber + 1 steel pipe + 12 crude oil = 6 oil barrels
-adjusted freight cargo rewards
logs $10
cordwood $10
beams $24
lumber $12
iron ore $20
rails $ 25
raw iron $25
coal $15
steel pipes $ 40
tools $30
crude oil $25
oil barrels $40
-increased refinery output: 12t crude oil + 2t lumber + 1t steel pipe = 10 barrel oil; 1 oil barrel is 1 barrel of heavy oil. 100% crude oil yields about 11% heavy oil
-adjusted economy output: if one product storage is full, production for the second product will double
-added difficulty setting for industries:
EASY: input x 1, output x 2
MEDIUM: input x 1, output x 1
HARD: input x 2, output x 1
VISUALS / UI / SFX
-changed season to spring
-changed heisler whistle sound
-added missing translations for unload cargo
-added freight mass readout in kg and lbs to freight UI
-fixed wheel rotation speed for low framerates
-added particle effect for tender/tank: if a tender or tank is being filled and has reached it's maximum water capacity a water particle effect will appear
-fixed font size for cooke 260 tender
-adjusted server browser UI
GAMEPLAY
-fixed engine water consumption: boiler will be filled with 2L/s if boiler water level is <= 90%
-adjusted coupler slack to 4cm
-fixed water consumption: water in the boiler is only consumed if the water temperature is >= 100°C/212°F
note: the UI readout and the water glass only show the water level of the boiler! If you want to know the water level of your tank/tender you have to visually inspect the water level in the tank/tender
-player progress is now saved via Steam id and not via Steam user name
-player progress is now tracked on the server when player stats change
-added SaveGameUniqueID to savegame data every time the world is saved
-added SaveGameUniqueWorldID to savegame data when a new world is saved
-added player name array to save file
-locomotives will spawn in with a closed regulator
-wheel spin can now be corrected by lowering the throttle input
-adjusted block size for coal cargo
-adjusted hitbox of freight depot: freight can not get stuck in the roof anymore
-adjusted hitbox of steel bridge, space between columns can be accessed
-added subroutine for re-rail tool: car will not be moved to an overlapping state with another car
The BETA-BRANCH will stay as a separate development branch. Next up we will work on the Client side car issues.
Thank you!
Changed files in this update