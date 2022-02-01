Yes,that's finally the new build version 0.3a !!!

Hello everybody,

just to tell you that between the previous build and the current one I was only correcting the maximum of defects and bugs that I could discover,

that said, please report to me from now on the rest of bugs and defects especially in level 2 and please put your opinions and comments on the game and its development in all objectivity (I am of course open to constructive and objective criticism).

On this good day and see you soon.

Cordially.

Mohamed Trigui.