Update #44: Community Codes, Challenge Coins and COVID

Hello everyone!

Ahh - I _finally _got here. I’ll admit -- I took the scenic route it seems.. let me explain!

I had originally planned to have this patch out late last week, or over the weekend at the latest. However, life had other plans -- including hitting my family and I with a bout of COVID! Thankfully, it was pretty light for me, only lasting a day or two, but it did set things back a little. My appologies for taking so long with these fixes -- I'd much rather have them out eariler but with Localisation still going on its hard to find a break point to push a build inbetween thing!

However we’re here now, and I’m excited to get this out. Translation is still going on (I’m still pulling strings out of the game!) -- and progressing very well (the game is actually playable in several languages!). However I’ve managed to sneak this update in between all that. Let’s dive in.

Bug Fixes

Let’s start with the boring stuff first hey? Bugs. Ew. But -- there's been a bunch of them. The biggest issues I’ve seen reported seem to be around missing strings. This was because of all the Localisation stuff going on -- really sorry about that. Desync now has a tooltip -- and that tooltip isn’t the Shii tooltip like it’s been. I’ll post a full patch notes below of all the bugs I remember fixing -- I’m sure there were much more!

Card Stacking

So this is something which is a working prototype right now -- card stacking! One of the coolest features (I think) of Vault of the Void is -- no hand size limit. But, that can lead to some ... interesting things when it comes to Hidden Blade spam. Fun to play -- but tricky to interact with.

No longer! Card stacking is now a thing which allows those cards to form up into a neat little stack, once added to your hand! Please let me know of any issues you have with this -- if all is well I’ll probably roll this out to Banes, Dazes and the likes as well!

Save Game - again..

So, I’ve still been battling some issues with Save Game files. I think I’ve found the solution now! Huge thanks to Valouvalou (who made Loop Odyssey -- go check it out!). Similar situtation with them (and many others), and it looks like they’ve found a solution! I’ve rolled out a simliar fix in this update -- please let me know if you have any more profile/save game wipes (useually this occurs during a black out or PC crash).

Fingers crossed!!

Challenge Coins

So -- whilst my hands are tied a little expanding too much right now with the Localisation process going on -- there is one thing I can add more off. Challenge Coins! 4 new coins have been added, one for each Class! The reception to the Challenge Coin update has been overwhelming, I apprecaite each and everyone one of you who have enjoyed the new system, and taken the time to let me know! The quest to fill this out with more and more coins will continue!

I hope you enjoy these new ones as much as the past ones!

750 Review Reward

Okay -- so I’m blown away, but we’ve actually already hit the 750 Review Count (just ticked over today)! Unreal -- I can’t thank you all enough. The 750 Community Reward is ready to be claimed in game. Some of you may have seen a new system implemented last patch -- the Alternative Artwork screen under unlocks. Here is a chance for me to start giving out some awesome rewards, in the form of cool artwork variations, animated cards, themed sets -- lots to expand upon.

I’m actually pretty excited about this system -- it has a lot of cool potential! I’d love to see guest artwork featured, crossovers with other games, all fun things like that!

First cab of the rank -- some alternative artwork for everyone's favorite Hidden Blade! That’s right, the Soul Knife can be claimed with the code ‘SoulKnife’ right now! It’s full size, animated, and I hope you like it!! Rather than boring Hidden Blades -- why not weild a weapon powered by the very Souls you collected!

It’s an absolute pleasure to be able to take a little time to make cool rewards and cosmetic unlocks like this. I’ve already got the reward for 1000 Reviews in the making -- a set of Alternative Artwork cards. And the theme is... well... interesting ...

Oh you want to see a preview? Okay...

Oh no? Oh, yessss!

500 Review Reward

So on a slightly more serious note... anyone who has read my posts before knows how upset I was about the 500 Reward situation. I did everything I could to try and avoid something like this happening, and sadly the way the situation unfolded wasn’t great. However, I’m pleased to annouce that -- its finally ready.

Firstly, huge thank you to my fellow artist Mengo for helping me with the base layout here. We worked on this together, I threw down the final rendering and setup things for animation -- and then Sanjeev my animator crushed it. Again. (As a reward, looks like he'll be animated a bunch of Treasure Goblins _realllll _soon)

So I’ll be upfront, I mentioned this in the Discord, but I was pretty nervous when it game to this. Because of how overdue it is, the drama surronding it, and the anticipation, I was very worried it would be a flop and a let down. An "Oh. Is that it?"...

However, everyone who’s tested it so far has had great things to say -- so I really hope you all think the same!

Firstly -- the code. ‘LateToTheParty’ will unlock this gem for you.

Elements of the board react and light up to things you do -- ending turn, taking threat, killing mobs etc. There is also a little hidden gem in there if you’re feeling particularly... musical. A huge shoutout to Cody from CpawsMusic, (who has done the soundtrack for VotV), but was an absolute legend in helping me out with the Rune sounds. You'll find out when you click on them :)

Who’s going to be the first one to send me a video of them playing a song on the Runes? :D

In closing with all this -- I'm going to vow to never let this happen again. I'm really, REALLY sorry it was overdue. You all did your part in leaving the Reviews. I didn't. I really do hope you enjoy the Battlefield however :)

Woo ! At the bottom already? I'll close with my usual thank you for all the amazing support and kind words. At least once a day I have someone join the Discord, reach out on Reddit, Twitter or email to express how much Vault means to them and how much they enjoy it. Game dev is exhausting -- but you all make it so worthwhile and such a rewarding experience. Thank you!

More Localisation work for me over the next few weeks. Then -- into that balance pass I've promised (can't do that mid translation :( ) and into some fresh content!!

Take care everyone -- all for now!

Josh

New things!

There is an option in the menu to auto add Potions during the Void fight

Hidden Blades and Silent Shivs now stack in your hand! This is a prototype still and will be rolled out to other cards eventually

Alternative Artwork is now a thing - use the code 'SoulKnife' for the alternative Hidden Blade artwork! (750 Community Reward)

Finally - the Interactive Background is finished! You can unlock it by using the code 'LateToTheParty'!

4 new Challenge Coins

In your Run History, there is now a Copy Seed button, which you can use with the new...

Paste Seed button!

Finally, new artwork for Bane, Daze, Exhaustion, Infection and Remorse.

In the options menu, there is an option to have a Discovery Tooltip visible. This means that in game, any artifact or card you haven't "Discovered" will gain an extra tooltip

Void Stones can now be viewed in the Compendium

Yet again, another Save file system update. Please let me know if you have any issues with data loss!

The Community Reward tracker has been bumped to 1000!

New Spell Button on the top bar - allowing you to quickly view your spells in a Tooltip.

Bugs