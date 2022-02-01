Russian Translations are Live

I am pleased to announce the Russian translations are now in the game.

This addition was not without its pitfalls, but with every new language we add it improves how effectively they are added into the game. These translations are likely not perfect. Please report any found issues in discord, on steam discussion, or by any means you prefer. If possible, please include a screenshot, this will help fix any formatting or language issues you find.

We still have several languages coming, so don't worry if your language is not yet in the game. Join the discord if you want to stay up to date with development. We still have a long road ahead for Early Access, but we are heading in a great direction towards an eventual release in 2022. Thank you for your ongoing support, please consider reviewing the game if you have not already. I would love to reach the 50 review milestone before release if possible, so please help if you can. Thank you.