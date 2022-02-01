Hello, friends
Update 0.2.6 is now live on all servers! It features respawn system overhaul, improved spacial sounds positioning with Steam Audio and more. Next update features will be staged on PTS during the upcoming weeks so stay tuned!
New features:
- New respawn system. All players can now choose a respawn point from available ones on the respawn screen map. Every point has a cooldown that is currently set to 5:00min, but it will be tweaked in further updates based on the statistics and your feedback.
We’ve got a lot of feedback regarding the removal of Dog Tags during the closed testing of the new respawn system. We want to ensure you that Dog Tags will be back in a separate game mechanics that is currently in development.
Over the course of the next updates we will be adding more respawn points to even out their density across the map
Next update will feature even more player control over respawns with the player-crafted markers.
- Steam Audio. Its integration brings a significant improvement for environment sounds spacial positioning. Now it’s easier to determine the range and direction from which the shot been fired from.
You can learn more about this from the article at the link
https://steamcommunity.com/games/596420/announcements/detail/521693426582988261
- Base building availability zones expanded
- New location “Silo” - between lower Safe Zone and Dubovoy
- New furniture added to houses interior
- World map icons redesign
- “Press Enter” death screen removed
Bugs fixed:
- Maklok lake not making sounds when walking on the shoreline
- Main menu changes to the sound settings are not applied upon server connection
- Map legend’s position is shifted on the spawn screen
- Player’s body marker info is missing from the map’s legend
- Boxes used for craft no longer have collision
- Player’s Base will be destroyed if the owner or registered person has no logins to the server within a week
- Traders have wrong items count if this item was added to the starter kit
- Wrong number of logs displayed in the message after player cuts down a tree
- Autorun works with main menu opened
- Game menu and Chat windows remain opened after player’s death
- Right click menu is not always properly opened upon right mouse button click
- Wrong items spawn cooldown after moving an item into the crafted box
- Sometimes weapon modifiers placed in inventory work incorrectly
- Sometimes player gets disconnected when shuffling certain items in inventory
- Markers are not fully visible at the edges of the screen
- ADS mode can get stuck after Esc is pressed
- Render distance is too low for crates on player’s bases
- Foam on water on Mid and Low graphics settings
- PLayer can fall under the map when clinging to a concrete well
- Various graphical content issues
